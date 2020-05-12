Fr. Liam (Bill) Holmes

Murroe (Tubber) and Knockainey/Patrickswell, County Limerick

Fr. Liam was ordained to the priesthood in 1978 (Maynooth) and served in Kilmacthomas, London, Bansha, Rome, St. Patrick’s College Thurles, Cashel, Knockavilla and Knockainey/Patrickswell.

Fr. Liam passed away peacefully on 11th May 2020 in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre after a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and William and his sister Ann. Deeply mourned by his sister Teresa and her husband Pat O’Dea and his three brothers, PJ, his wife Mary, John, his wife Marie and Tom and his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Mairéad, Ailín, Patricia, Tara, Marie, Sinéad, Éibhear, William and Tom and other relatives. Greatly supported throughout his illness by Archbishop Kieran, priests and religious in Cashel & Emly Diocese and a wide circle of friends and former parishioners.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Fr. Liam’s funeral mass and burial will both be family only services. Fr. Liam’s cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Knockainey at 1.30pm for 2pm Mass on Thursday 14th (via Hospital and Millfarm). Removal afterwards (via Knockainey Sports field and Callaghan’s Cross) for burial at the Church of St. Patrick at Patrickswell, Lough Gur.

Fr. Liam’s funeral mass will be streamed live on the internet on Thursday, 14th May at 2pm and is available to view via the link below.

https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=avssmemorialservices

Sincere thanks to the management and staff of Milford Care Centre, St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen and Adare & District Nursing Home, Croagh. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or PSPA Ireland.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Fr. Liam’s life will take place at a later date. People who wish to express their sympathy and support to the family may do so by leaving a message via the link below. Mass cards can be posted to Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary.