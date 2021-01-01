Fr. Joseph Dooley, Thurles and Australia

Native of Thurles, retired Parish Priest of Bathurst diocese, Australia, who died on Christmas Day.

Deeply regretted by his brother, Mgr Maurice Dooley, Loughmore, his sister Catherine Loughran, Castleknock, Dublin, his nephews and nieces, and many relatives in Ireland and elsewhere, as well as by the many whom he served in over 55 years of priestly ministry in Australia.

The Funeral Mass is in Bathurst at 11am Australian time on Monday, 4th January – equivalent to midnight Irish time on Sunday night, 3rd January.

It will be streamed live on www.ejgrey.com

