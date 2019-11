Fr. John Ryan A.P.

Knocklong & Glenbrohane Parish, Co. Limerick and formerly of Rearcross, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Knocklong, Co. Limerick, on Thursday from 3pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm, burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.