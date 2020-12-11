Fr. John (Jack) Ryan, Silvermines and Kilcommon

Dublin Road, Silvermines and late of Knockfune, Kilcommon.

11th of December, 2020 (peacefully) in the exceptional and loving care of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

In the 66th year of his ordination to the priesthood, retired priest of the Diocese of Alexandria, U.S.A. and previously Missionary Oblate, Australia.

Deeply regretted by his brother Peter, sisters Winnie, Josie and Annie, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a circle of many friends.

“May He Rest in Peace”

In accordance with current Government guidelines and restrictions on attendance at public gatherings, with adherence to face coverings, social distancing and no hand shaking, Fr. John’s Funeral Mass shall be celebrated privately, in the Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney on Sunday at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please by request – donations if desired, can be made to Nenagh Hospital.

