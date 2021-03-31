Flor Mooney (nee Stanley), Borrisokane

Flor Mooney nee Stanley

Congor, Borrisokane, County Tipperary.

Passed away peacefully. Flor will be sadly missed by her husband Willie, sons John and Brian, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to Government guidelines a private service will take place on Thursday.

Remains will leave her residence at 1:30pm via Merton Hall to Modreeney Cemetery for interment.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines.

Flor’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

