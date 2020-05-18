Fergus Hanley, Clonmel

Fergus Hanley

Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 18th May 2020.

Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

