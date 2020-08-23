Evelyn O’Mara, Lisronagh

Evelyn O’Mara Nee White

Lisronagh, Clonmel.

22-08-2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, her brothers Sean, Bertie, Francie, Charlie, Albert and Leo, and her sisters Maureen Hyland and Sylvia Meehan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Henry and Frank, daughter Marie, her brothers Gabriel and Paddy, her sisters Carmel Donegan, Teresa Muldowney and Ann Dillon, her grandchildren Lana, Alex and Itziar, daughter in law Mary Clare, son in law Antonio, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will take place for family and close friends only. Evelyn will repose at her residence between 6pm and 8pm on Monday.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be left on the condolence section below.

