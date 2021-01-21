Evelyn Hennessy, Roscrea

Evelyn Hennessy nee Mockler

Derrymore, Roscrea.

21-01-2021. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat and sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and deservedly mourned by her daughters Annette and Gillian, brother Frank (Thurles), sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law John and Mark, grandchildren Leah and Kara, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP.

Evelyn’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (10 people).

Private removal on Saturday from her residence at 11.30 (travelling in the Templemore Rd, down the Convent Hill, into Rosemary Sq. and in through the Belfry), arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Evelyn’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

“Think of her living in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is never lost and she was loved so much.”

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence