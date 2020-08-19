Eugene Griffin, Cahir

Eugene Griffin

Hogan Square, Cahir.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Valerie, Nathalie and Sharon along with their partners Denver, Chaz and John, grand daughter Alex, extended family and close friends.

Funeral cortege will leave Eugene’s home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bru Columbanus Cork.

Eugene’s funeral mass will be restricted to family and close friends only due to current government guidelines. The Griffin family thanks you for your understanding at this difficult time.

