Esther Quigley nee Daniels, Clonmel

Heywood Close and formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

Esther passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Monday evening. Pre-deceased by her husband Tony, she will be sadly missed by her sons Anthony and Noel, daughter Donna, brothers Philip and Chris, sister Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1 o’clock. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

