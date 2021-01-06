Esther (Essie) Cleary nee Slattery, Nenagh

Annagh, Coolbawn, Nenagh.

January 5th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by her beloved husband P.J., daughter Helen and her brother Fr. John Slattery, loving mother of Noreen (O’Sullivan) (Nenagh), Anne (Malone) (Portroe) and Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers and sisters Nonie (Doheny) (Cashel), David, Martin, Peter and Mary (Hogan), sons-in-law Jim and Matt, daughter-in-law Renee, her adored grandchildren Aoife, Dearbhla, Rachel, Nessa, Michael, Clodagh, Triona and Patrice, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, her cares and friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Essie will take place on Friday, departing her son Pat’s house in Annagh at 11.30am to arrive at St. Barron’s Church Kilbarron for 12 o’clock Mass followed by burial afterwards in Cloughprior Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

May Essie’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

