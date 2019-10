Ester Russell (nee White)

68 St Joseph’s park Nenagh & formerly of 11 Liam Lynch Park Mitchelstown Co. Cork.

Reposing at her grandson John’s house – 218 Coill Bheithe Nenagh eircode (E45 KR68) this Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday morning at 9.45am. Funeral mass at 10 O’clock followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery.