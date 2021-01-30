Emmet Connors, Cork & Thurles

Cork City and formerly Sarsfield Street, Thurles.

Emmet beloved son of the late Maureen.

Deeply regretted by his adored son Charlie, heartbroken father Joe, brothers Jay and Stephen, sisters Joanne and Maryse, nephews Ewan, Simon and Aodhan, nieces Grace, Orlaidh and Evie, sisters-in-law Paula and Fay, Charlie’s mom Anne, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines, Emmet’s Funeral is private.

Emmet’s funeral cortége will leave Sarsfield Street via Stradavoher on Monday 1st February at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.

House Strictly Private.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence