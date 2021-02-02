Elma Gerrard, Clonmel

Elma Gerrard

Manor Inn, Bridge Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 1st February 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Deirdre, sister Ann Lonergan and godson Danny. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael, Brendan and David, sisters-in-law Joanne and Erin, brother-in-law Thos, nieces Lisa, Tracy, Alice and Ella, nephews Mikey, Jack and Ryan, relatives and her special friends Pat and Carrie along with her many other friends. May Elma Rest in Peace.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the Church.

Elma’s Funeral will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Thursday morning at 11.20am for private Funeral Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.youtube.com/c/brendankerins/live followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Sympathies can be left on the condolence section below.

