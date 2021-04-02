Ellen “Nellie” Nugent nee Slattery, Grange and Clonmel

Clocully, Grange and formerly Boulick, Clonmel.

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, daughters Michele, Annette, Mary and Jacinta, son Pat, sisters Maureen (O’Brien), Bridget “B” (Egan), grandchildren Eimear, Niamh, Noah, Iris, Ferdia, Donagh, David and Laura, sons-in-law Paul, Paddy, Seamus & Andrew, daughter-in-law Manisha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Newcastle Church on Easter Sunday at 1.30pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab NEWCASTLE.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Condons Funeral Directors, Clonmel.

