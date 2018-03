51 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans’ Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5.30 to 7.30 arriving at the Baptist Church, Graigue Bridge, Moycarkey, Thurles at 8 o’clock.

Service on Tuesday at 12.30pm in the Baptist Church followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles, arriving at 2.15 approximately.