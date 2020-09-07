Elizabeth Wixted, Templemore

Elizabeth Wixted (Nee Kennedy)

Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 7th of September 2020.

Surrounded by her loving family after a long illness, predeceased by her Daughter in law Pauline Wixted, Littleton and her brother Tom Kennedy, Rathdowney, Co. Laois.

Sadly missed by Her heartbroken Husband Dom, Daughter Margaret, Son’s Dominic and Tony and His partner Maura, Granddaughters Jennifer, Niamh, Stephanie, Aoife, Grandsons, Keith and Brian, Greatgrandchildren, Eva and Ben, best friend and neighbour Kathleen Sweeney, Brother Michael, Sister Margaret (UK), Brother in law, Sisters in law, Nieces, Nephews and a large circle of friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Wednesday Evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 pm, interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice, C/o Grey’s Funeral Home.

