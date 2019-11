Parkmore Flats, Mountcarmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Reposing in Tierney’s funeral home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock.

Arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 7:30pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11:30 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Old Cemetery.