Elizabeth (Lily) Denny neé Griffith, Mullinahone

Modeshill, Mullinahone, on December 27th 2020.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, deeply regretted by her loving sons; Aidan and Francis, daughters; Marian and Kathryn, brother; Michael, sister; Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial in Modeshill Cemetery.

House private, please. The service can be viewed on Brendan Kerins YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

