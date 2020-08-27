Elizabeth (Lil) Cleary Nee Kennedy, Nenagh

Kilgorteen, Ballymackey, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family 26/8/20. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sisters Margaret Vickers, Bridie Hamill, Chris Cosgrave, Sr.Bernadette and brother William. Deeply regretted by her loving family Frank, Pat & Eddie. Sisters Kathleen Kozminsky (Aus) & Nancy Kennedy. Grandchildren Aine & Aishling. Daughter in law Frances, brither in law Con, Nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara, followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery.

