Elizabeth Flannery, Carrigaline & Nenagh

Elizabeth Flannery

Carrigaline, Cork and late of Nenagh, Tipperary, on Thursday May 28th, 2020 at Marymount Nursing Home.

Dearest sister of the late Rory, loving sister of Billy, Suzanne and Maura. Sadly missed also by her sisters in law, nephews, nieces ,her carer Jackie and many friends. May Elizabeth Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday at 10 o’clock in St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh. Her funeral mass can be viewed on livestream at nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 fm, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery at approx 11.30 o’clock.

