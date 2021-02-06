Elizabeth (Delia) O‘Connell (nee Corbett), Nenagh

St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the loving care of Rivervale Nursing Home.

February 5th 2021, beloved wife of the late Bob.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephew John & his wife Terry & their family Catherine & Paul, niece Esther, relatives & many friends.

May Delia Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem Mass for Delia in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the livestream on NenaghParish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

Please follow government guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence