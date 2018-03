Elisha Gault

42 New Street, Carrick on Suir, and formerly of Piltown, Co.Kilkenny

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 12noon all day

Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10am to the Church of the Assumption Pilltown for Funeral mass at 11 o’clock

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family Flowers Only… Donations if desired to Carrick on Suir River Rescue and the Edge Youth Centre.