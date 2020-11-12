Eleanor O’Reilly, Clonmel

Eleanor O’Reilly (née Halpin)

Highfield Grove, and formerly of Elm Park and William Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

11th November 2020 peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Tom, mother Mary and brother Anthony. Deeply regretted by her husband PJ, children Stephen, Kevin, Derek, Roisin and Brian, grandchildren Louise, Tadgh, Jack and Alfie, greatgrandchildren Maisie and Lacey, brothers Michael, Tommy and Gerry, sisters Candy and Stephanie, uncles, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Eleanor Rest in Peace.

Eleanor’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church at 11.15am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 25 people in the church. Funeral Service can be viewed online on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live . Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section below.

