Eileen Whitten, Borrisokane and Nenagh

Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane and late of Yewston Nenagh.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Stewart.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Lynn, son in law Joe Kelly. Jonathan, Philip and Christopher. Philips wife Eimear. Extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral service will take place this Saturday at 11 o’clock in St. Maelruains Church of Ireland Tallaght followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence