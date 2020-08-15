Eileen O’Donnell, Fethard

Eileen O’Donnell (nee D’Arcy)

Killusty South, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

August 15th 2020. Pre deceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her son and daughter Keith and Denise, brother Leo, grandson Ian and his mother Breda, daughter in law Sue, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday, from 5.30 with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty at 7pm ,to arrive at 7.30.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, mourners are asked to wear a face mask in the Funeral Home and that a social distance is maintained.

