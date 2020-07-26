Eileen ‘Nellie’ Harte, neé O’Sullivan, Newport and Kilmallock

Glenwood, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballingaddy, Kilmallock on July 25th 2020 peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late William. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sinéad, Bríd, Gráinne and Aoibheann, sons in law Liam, John, James and Oliver, grandchildren, Hannah, James, Orlaith, Isabelle, Luke, Sam, Ben, Anna, Juliet, Noah, Stephen, Aisling, Aidan, and Adam, sisters, Bet and Ann-Marie, brother Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Wednesday 29th July for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass, (which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor).

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence