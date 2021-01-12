Eileen “Nell” Donnellan nee Burke, Nenagh and Moneygall

St. Joseph’s Park Nenagh and late of Moneygall.

Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her beloved son Martin and grandsons Stewart and Alan.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin & cherished family John Francis, Pat, Bridget, Martina and Eamonn. Brother Jody and her sisters. Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews and nieces relatives neighbours and friends.

May Nell Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 FM this Wednesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Ballinree church grounds.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.