Eileen Moloney neé Walsh, Thurles

Late of Abbey Road, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter in law Ann, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John, Tom, Phil and Jim, daughters Eileen, Nora and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters in law Martine, Marcella and Mary, sons in law Joe and John, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines, Eileen’s funeral is private.

Eileen’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Tuesday, 9th February, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

House Private Please.

