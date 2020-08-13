Eileen McCarthy, Cloughjordan

Ballycapple, Cloughjordan.

Deeply regretted by her loving niece, Mary, nephews Timothy, Martin, Michael, Noel, John and Brendan, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at Saints Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan on Friday at 11.15am for funeral mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, numbers are limited in the church.

