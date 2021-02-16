Eileen Ivers nee Purcell, Thurles

13 Assumption Terrace, Ballingarry, Thurles

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, family Patrick, Joanne, Michael, Margaret, Lena, Gerard, Sabrina and Yvonne, 18 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives , neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballingarry.

Removal on Wednesday to the Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence