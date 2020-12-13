Eileen Eviston (nee Connolly), Terenure and Loughmore

Greenmount Lawns, Terenure and formerly of Baronstown Loughmore Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St Theresa’s Nursing Home Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Tom.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Seamus (Dublin) Eamonn (Thurles) and sister Rena Ormond (Templemore), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

Due to Government restrictions with Covid-19 and in adherence to Public Health guidelines, a family only Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Loughmore on Tuesday December 15th at 11:30am and can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore.

Internment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

