Eileen Dunne nee Dalton, Cahir and Coalbrook

Ashleigh, Edenmore, Cahir and formerly of Ballinastick, Coalbrook, Thurles.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral will take place.

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Wednesday to the Church of St Patrick and Oliver, Glengoole for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

