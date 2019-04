St Patrick’s Terrace, The Commons, Thurles.

Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry arriving at 7.30.

Funeral ceremony on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Old Churchyard, Ballingarry.

No flowers please – donations if desired to the South Tipperary Homecare Team.