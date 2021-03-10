Edward ‘Neddie’ Moriarty, Moyne

Edward ‘Neddie’ Moriarty

Cooleeny, Moyne. Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his brother Thomas. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Mary, daughters Eileen and Margaret, grandson Brendan-Edward, son-in-law Brendan, brothers Paddy and Michael, sisters Peggy and Helen, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines, Neddie’s funeral is private.

Funeral cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Moyne on Saturday, 13th March, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Cooleeny graveyard.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish

