Edward (Ned) Tuohy, Thurles

Hill House, Coalbrook, Thurles and formerly of Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

Wife Lucy, family Sheila, Sean, Carmel, Maureen, Deirdre , Eamonn, daughter-in-lae Yvonne, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Due to current Covid 19 Restrictions Ned’s funeral shall be private.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday to the Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

