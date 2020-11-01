Edward (Chubby) Hassett, Nenagh

Cormack Drive & late of Tobar Mhuire Nenagh

Suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Francis and Bridget and sister Breda Johnston (London). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Pamela, Heidi and Emma. Sisters Sally Reynolds, Ena Kirwan and Mary Shoer and brothers Frank & Denis. Grand-children and great grand-daughter. Nephews, nieces cousins neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday at 1 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

