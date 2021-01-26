Edmond “Eamon” Ryan, Ardfinnan

23 St Finnian’s Avenue, Ardfinnan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Alice, Catherine and Aishling, sons Sean, Eamon, David, Paddy and Marcus and the late baby Michael, brothers Patsy, Johnny and Davy, sisters Mary Quinlan and Kitty Savage sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

A private funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan followed by burial in the new cemetery Ardfinnan.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the house is private.

The mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/Ardfinnan

No more than 10 people are allowed in the church.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to Waterford University Hospital dialysis and orthopaedic unit.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence