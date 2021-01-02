Edmond “Bobby” Nugent, Ballymacarbry

Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Pre-deceased by his sister Kitty, Bobby (in his 91st year) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Friday surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Ann, sons Eddie, Kevin, Cyril and David, daughters Ann and Kathleen, grandchildren Roy, Lucy, Gemma, Katie, Ivan, Cora, Isla and Eve, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Rose, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater on Sunday at 12 o’clock.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

