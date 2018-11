Figlash, Carrick-on-Suir,

Reposing at Welsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.

Funeral mass in St Nicholas’ Church on Saturday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the ICU Unit, South Tipp Hospital in Clonmel.