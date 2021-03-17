Eddie Collins, Nenagh

Edward ‘Eddie’ Collins

Formerly of Carrigatoher and late of Hawthorns, Nenagh, March 16th 2021, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Sally Collins and his sister Margaret (Johnston). Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Bonfield), Colette (Irvine) and Ann (Healy) (Canada), brothers Michael and Liam (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law Bridget and Mary, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass (10 people), for Eddie will take place on Friday 19th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 1pm, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the mass, can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May he Rest in Peace.

