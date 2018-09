The Lough, Tombricane, Borrisokane.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 3 to 7 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to St Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 8.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Sunday morning

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Borrisokane Day Care Centre.