Eamonn Hogan, Nenagh

Late of Arravale, Newtown, Nenagh; Bruff Co. Limerick & Sue Ryder House.

January 30th 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his brothers Liam & Paud & sister Anne, granddaughter Rose Ellen & Angela’s partner Brendan.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Angela, Teresa & Jane, sons Edward & Barry & their mother Joan; sisters Mary, Kit, Tess, Phyl & Peggy, brother Jackie, daughter-in-law Cilla, partners Agniezska, Bobby & Ronan, grandchildren Conor, Ronan, Killian, Grace, Abbie, Harry & Alicya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

May Eamonn rest in peace.

Due to current Government advice regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem Mass for Eamonn will take place at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Tuesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view his mass live on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 fm.

Messages of condolence can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

