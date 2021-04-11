Dympna Fahy McCarthy (nee Lynch), Cloughjordan & Galway

Coolnamona, Cloughjordan and Longford Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Dympna passed peacefully from this life 10th April 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Martin, grandson Padraig. brothers Martin, Joe, Seán and Frank, sisters Sarah, Phylis and Maura. Sadly missed by her husband John, sons Stephen, Declan, Enda and Martin, daughter Mary (Egan), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson Liam, brother Michael (Lynch), sisters Ita and Ber (Dervan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Private family mass will be celebrated for the repose of Dympna on Monday 12th at 12md in Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, with burial after in Tiernascragh Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on Funeralslive.ie.

