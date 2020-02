Raheen Road, Clonmel.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to St Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.45 for Requiem Mass at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Clerihan.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.