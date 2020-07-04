Donie Ryan, Roscrea

Rosemary Square, Roscrea.

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Marie and Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ban, sons Shane and Eoin, daughter Nicola, daughters-in-law, Linda and Rachel, grandchildren Craig, Molly and Conor, great-grandchild Riley, sisters Helen, Joan and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, Donie’s funeral mass will be for family only. His remains will leave his residence on Monday at 11.45, arriving in St Cronan’s Church for funeral mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Palliative Care.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence