Donal Hackett, Ballycommon and Nenagh

Donal Hackett

Urra, Ballycommon & late of Fintan Lalor Street, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his dear family on Saturday. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maire. Deeply regretted by his loving family Roisin, Dan, Brid, Niamh, Sean and Eadaoin. Grandchildren Brothers Patrick. John & Eugene. Sisters Michelle, Brigid, Jennifer & Nuala. Sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews cousins great neighbours relatives and many friends.

Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family funeral mass will take place this Tuesday at 12.30 in Puckane Church, followed by burial in Cloughprior Graveyard.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence