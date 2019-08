Kileigh, Cahir and late of Clarence Terrace, St Lukes, Cork City.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Funeral service at St Paul’s Church Cahir on Sunday at 2.30 followed by burial in Kilcommon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations to South Tipp Hospice.