Donal Bergin, Borris in Ossory

Donal Bergin

Clonagoodan, Borris in Ossory Co.Laois. Died June 22nd unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. (Ex Young’s Oil, Templemore Road, Roscrea)

Reposing at his home in Clonagoodan this Wednesday evening from 5 until 8. Private family Funeral Mass on Thursday 25th June at 11 o’clock in St Canice’s Church, Borris in Ossory with burial immediately afterwards in Skirke Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 directive, only 25 people can enter the church but other people, observing social distancing can attend outside or in the Cemetery.

