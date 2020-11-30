Donagh O’Sullivan, Carrick on Suir

Newtown Lower, Faugheen, Carrick on Suir,

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions just 25 people are allowed in the church. The mass can be viewed live on St Nicolas Church and Faugheen parish news Facebook page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence